Fayose welcomes Okorocha to EFCC alumni club

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has extended a warm welcome to the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to the alumni club of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Fayose was obviously reacting to recent reports that the ex Imo state governor was picked up alongside his wife by the anti-graft agency just one day after leaving office.

According to Fayose who went through a similar experience after just leaving power himself, he always new that Okorocha’s time will come.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Fayose also urged the agency not to also look away from the immediate past governor of Ogun state Ibikunle Amosun.

The former governor wrote: Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come.
However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni and enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too.
While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did,I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.
