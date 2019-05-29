I will remain true – New Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu

Newly sworn-in governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that he will remain true for the greater good of the state.

Sanwo-Olu who took over the reins of leadership of the state from former governor Akinwumi Ambode officially today, says he will only change if that version serves the state.

Sanwo-Olu who took the oath of office earlier on Wednesday said that the greater Lagos” vision has just been awakened.

He said: Executive Governor of Lagos state. I share this moment with all of you. The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today will remain true. I will not change unless it’s to a version that will serve Lagos better. Today, we awaken a greater Lagos.