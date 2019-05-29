It should have been Atiku – Fani-Kayode laments as Buhari gets sworn-in

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the swearing in of President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term.

The swearing ceremony took place earlier at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Speaking in a tweet on Wednesday, the former minister said that Buhari “shamelessly stole” the mandate of former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic. Party(PDP) in the last general election.

He wrote: Behold the old mandate has expired and a new one has begun. This should have been Atiku and PDD’s day but you shamelessly stole it. Evil has an expiry date and every cruel act shall attract divine retribution!