”Na So E Dey Start, 10years later success is getting married to Ned Nwoko as 7th wife” – Nigerians Say After Photo Of Success And Ned Nwoko Surfaced

by Valerie Oke

''Na So E Dey Start, 10years later success is getting married to Ned Nwoko as 7th wife'' - Nigerians Say After Photo Of Success And Ned Nwoko Surfaced

A Photo of  Ned Nwoko,Regina Daniels husband, and little success has generated reactions from Nigerians after it surfaced today.

Nigerians while commenting on the photo have expressed worries that hope the former House of Representative member won’t come back later and make the little success his wife later.

Ned Nwoko is rumored to be married to teenage actress, Regina Daniels, and the duo have been spotted a few time in public gathering together.

The screen diva is rumored to be just 18-year old while the billionaire is said to be in his early sixties. Other reports said he is just 59-year-old.

Comment below:
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, success

You may also like

Photos: Ashimolowo Uplifts Widows In Osun State With Clothes, Cash

2 Fishermen Went Hungry For 3 Months, Killed A Friend And Ate Him

Couples Film P*rn With Their 9 Year Old Daughter, Other Kids

7 Great Reasons To Call Him First …

8 Reasons You Shouldn’t Date a Journalist

See The Distribution Of Catchment Areas For JAMB 2016 Admission Into Higher Institutions

10 surprising things that are ruining your skin

10 Cancer Symptoms Most People Ignore

5 Physical Things Ladies Desire Their Suitors To Have

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *