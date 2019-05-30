Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arsenal Players Have Ruined My Relationship With My Boyfriend And Am Horny – Nigerian Lady Cries Out

by Valerie Oke

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arsenal Players Have Ruined My Relationship With My Boyfriend And Am Horny - Nigerian Lady Cries Out

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian lady who reached out to aim over claims that his relationship with is boyfriend has been ruined because Arsenal lost to Chelsea during the Europa league final which took place in Baku yesterday.

According to the lady, she is supposed to see her boyfriend this weekend but he has called off the visit over claims that he is not in the right mood for any visit right now.

The lady further shared that she is horny and has been looking forward to the visit which has been abruptly called off.

Post below:

You may also like

Copa del Rey Final: Mourinho and Ronaldo Sent Off as Miranda Secures an Extra Time Winner.

‘Kante Is The Only Player In World Football Who Can Score With A Triple Nutmeg. He’s Not Human’ – Fans React As N’golo Kante Scored A ‘Worldie’ To Send Chelsea Into Carabao Cup Final

Pride at Stake in the FIFA Confederations Cup, Eagles Will Fly Again.

Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom

8 Reasons Why You Should Have Coconut Oil In Your Home!

Podolski: ” Am staying at Arsenal

5 Nigerian Actors That Blow Us Away Everytime With Their Style

3 Reasons Hospitals Are Not a Good Place To Heal

Real Sweats on Injured Ronaldo for Wednesday’s Copa Del Rey Final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *