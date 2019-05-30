Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arsenal Players Have Ruined My Relationship With My Boyfriend And Am Horny – Nigerian Lady Cries Out

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian lady who reached out to aim over claims that his relationship with is boyfriend has been ruined because Arsenal lost to Chelsea during the Europa league final which took place in Baku yesterday.

According to the lady, she is supposed to see her boyfriend this weekend but he has called off the visit over claims that he is not in the right mood for any visit right now.

The lady further shared that she is horny and has been looking forward to the visit which has been abruptly called off.

Post below: