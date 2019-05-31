”This woman is on a revenge path because she can’t afford Titus” – Nigerians React After Pastor Said ‘Eat Titus Fish And Miss Heaven’

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react the following revelation by a female preacher that anyone who eats Titus fish and consumes Vitamin C would not make heaven.

Nigerians while reacting to her claims have termed said she speaks blasphemy with some going as far as mocking her that she obviously can not afford the fish hence her excuse.

Reactions below:

This woman is on a revenge path because she can’t afford Titus 🤣 — FILMMAKER🇳🇬🐐 (@DirectorSolomon) May 31, 2019

But I like Titus fish, so no Heaven for me laidis? pic.twitter.com/dwa82UXkgE — D. (@dammy_stunna) May 31, 2019

What in God’s name is christianity turning into? Why is it that the people who are supposed to lead are the ones misleading? Can Jesus come already? Eja Titus ko Eja Timothy ni! Vitamin C crush you there😡🤬😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/WR6zhtmPhx — Flo 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@floxybeans) May 31, 2019

I have been chopping Titus and licking orange vitamin C all ma life… Heaven pity me o, the two dey sweet well well pic.twitter.com/mfQIPhak8Y — PHOENIXX (@Marcel000001) May 31, 2019

