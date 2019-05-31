”This woman is on a revenge path because she can’t afford Titus” – Nigerians React After Pastor Said ‘Eat Titus Fish And Miss Heaven’

by Eyitemi

Video: ''Why You Won't Make Heaven If You Eat Titus Fish'' - Pastor

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react the following revelation by a female preacher that anyone who eats Titus fish and consumes Vitamin C would not make heaven.

Nigerians while reacting to her claims have termed said she speaks blasphemy with some going as far as mocking her that she obviously can not afford the fish hence her excuse.

Reactions below:

