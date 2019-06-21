34 Lastma Official Dismissed Over Extortion

The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, and the general manager of the Lagos State Management Authority(LASMA) have disclosed that now fewer than 34 officers of the enforcement agency have been relieved of their jobs in the last 18 months.

According to the duo who made this known while fielding questions from journalists at the Alausa state house, they said the move is necessary so as to curb officers who are fond of terrorising motorusts.

His word below:

“Any officer found wanting will be disciplined accordingly. We have been doing it. This year nothing less than 10 LASTMA officers were dismissed. Same last year, over 24 were dismissed. We have a system where we can discipline our staff.

“Anyone that has an issue, should please take it up with us, we will deal with it accordingly. We have been seeing so many social media comments on the law, the truth is that the law is meant to be obeyed.

“But we have a system where no LASTMA officer issues you a ticket. The LASTMA officer and yourself will face the law. It is not the right of the LASTMA officer to tell you that you are guilty, it is the court that decides.

“If members of the public can cooperate with us, we are ready and willing to ensure that the laws are obeyed and that our men work without fear or intimidation and no member of the public will be intimidated.”