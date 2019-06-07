7 Amazing Facts About The New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

Ahmed Lawan has emerged the new Senate-President of Nigeria after defeating his opponent, Ali Ndume, by a landslide victory of 79 votes to 28 votes.

Consequently, we bring to you the 7 amazing this we bet you didn’t know about the new Senate President.

See below the 7 things amazing facts about the new Senate-President:

  • Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan represents the All Progressive Congress(APC) in Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State.
  • He only became a senator in 2007.
  • He was born in 1959.
  • He also possesses a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Maiduguri,
  • Equally, he has a master’s degree in remote sensing from Ahmadu Bello University.
  • Also, he has a doctorate degree in remote sensing/GIS. from Cranfield University, UK.
  • And lastly, he was a two-term House of Representatives member between 1999-2007.

 
