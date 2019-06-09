9th Assembly: Akpabio, Dele Momodu, And Others React To Emergence Of Gbaja As Speaker

9th Assembly: Akpabio, Dele Momodu, And Others React To Emergence Of Gbaja As Speaker

Following the emergence of the member representing Surulere federal constituency 1 in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the new speaker of the 9th Assembly, prominent Nigerians such as Godswill Akpabio( former governor of Akwa-Ibom), Dele Momodu( Ovation Magazine ) owner, and other Nigerians have reacted.

Akpabio in his reaction describes Gbaja as a man who believes so much in the unity of Nigeria before going on to add that he is the best man for the job.

Dele Momodu in his reaction described him as a brand new senator and went on to congratulate him.

