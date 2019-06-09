9th Assembly: Akpabio, Dele Momodu, And Others React To Emergence Of Gbaja As Speaker

Following the emergence of the member representing Surulere federal constituency 1 in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the new speaker of the 9th Assembly, prominent Nigerians such as Godswill Akpabio( former governor of Akwa-Ibom), Dele Momodu( Ovation Magazine ) owner, and other Nigerians have reacted.

Akpabio in his reaction describes Gbaja as a man who believes so much in the unity of Nigeria before going on to add that he is the best man for the job.

Dele Momodu in his reaction described him as a brand new senator and went on to congratulate him.

See their reactions:

Asides usual political sentiments, it is difficult to argue against the fact that Femi Gbajabiamila remains the best of all the candidates contesting for the Speakership slot. He has demonstrated legislative acumen and maturity that transcends party politics for almost 20yrs. — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 10, 2019

As speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila will be a credit to Nigeria. A skilled lawyer; an experience and astute parliamentarian diligently building bridges across the fault lines of Nigerian politics. He is a man of honour and always a reliable and trustworthy friend. — Yemi Candide-Johnson (@akurohouse) June 10, 2019

Congratulations to Rt. Hon. FEMI GBAJABIAMILA the brand new Speaker Federal House of Representatives… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) June 11, 2019

Congratulations to a man who believe so much in the unity of Nigeria, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila @femigbaja, Speaker of the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/Jevxz2N4Th — Godswill Obot Akpabio (@SenatorAkpabio) June 11, 2019