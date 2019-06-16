Bobrisky Reacts To Viral Video Of Him On A Bike

Popular self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie and cross dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky was recently spotted on a commercial bike aka Okada yesterday, June 15, 2019 in Lagos.

A fan who was quick to notice the controversial celebrity decided to record him but Bobrisky kept hiding his face from the camera. The video which has since gone viral on social media has attracted the attention of many especially those who are aware of his glamourous lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Well, the controversial celebrity has come out to clear the air as he has given a reasonable explanation as to why he had to board an okada.

He explained that he left his house late and he had a flight to catch to Abuja but due to the Lagos traffic he had no other option than to board an okada or else he would have missed his flight. He added that he did not want to miss his bestie which is Tonto’s birthday party.

In his words,

“Many Nigerians don’t have common sense. My flight ✈️ to Abuja was supposed to be 4.30pm but i left my house at lekki late… I left home 3.30pm and the hold up was mad simply because of the rain that fell today…. Myself and my makeup artist @daniellesbeautyworld had to fly a bike so we can meet up with our flight. Luckily on arrival to the airport our flight ✈️ was delayed. I can’t miss my bestie birthday @tontolet party tomorrow because of Nigeria hold up. Never !!!! Even with me flying bike I still look beautiful. So haters I hope you all understand.”