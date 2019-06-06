Chelsea Head Coach, Maurizio Sarri Hints At Possible Switch To Juventus

by Olabanji

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has admitted “the call of home is strong as he hit on a switch to Juventus”

The 60-years-old Italian has admitted he missed Italy saying “for us Italians the call of home is strong, I feel that something is missing. It has been years, I begin to feel the weight of distance friends, elderly parents however at my age I make professional choices.

The manager who won his first title with Chelsea has said he has been heavily criticized by his style of play in the premier league according to an interview he did with Vanity fair in his home country.

The former Napoli Manager was reported to have told Chelsea his wish was to leave soon after their Europa League final in Baku, where Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1

