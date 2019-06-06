Cristiano Ronaldo Rape lawsuit not ‘dropped’, To be taken to Federal Level

A woman name Kathryn Mayorga has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo assaulted her in Las Vegas hotel room

The lawsuit which was reported to have been dropped by the accuser was said to have filed a voluntary dismissal document with the authority, recent news unveiling has denounced the claim, it revealed that the lawsuit was dropped so it can be moved to federal court, According to the accuser’s lawyer.

Kathryn Mayorga who claimed the Juventus forward used “fixers” to stop her from pursuing the crimes against her, also paying $375,000 to keep her quite, she alleged Ronaldo molested her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, denied these allegations as he said

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me, Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

On Wednesday, one of Mayorga’s lawyer emphasized the case had only been dropped at the state so that it could be moved to federal court. Mayorga’s lawyers have said it has been difficult to serve papers for the state lawsuit to Ronaldo as he lives in Europe. It is thought that it will be easier to serve papers involving a federal case. “The charges were not dropped,” Larissa Drohobyczer told ESPN The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court’s rules on serving foreigners. We basically just switched venues, but the claims remain.”