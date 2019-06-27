‘Do not give any piece of Yoruba land to Fulani Herdsmen’ – FFK warns

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Aviation Minister, has warned governors in the South West states to desist from giving any piece of land to Herdsmen for settlement.
FFK who stated this via his Twitter page while reacting to the Federal government’s plan to establish RUGA, Fulani herdsmen settlement across the nation tweeted;
I am sending a message to the 6 Yoruba Governors of SW Nigeria and Kwara state in NC,which is a predominantly Yoruba state,through this medium. It is my intention to see each of u at some point because I consider you all to be my friends but let me say this much here and now..1/
..I urge you not to give one inch of Yorubaland to the Fulani herdsmen for settlements. If you do you it will be a great betrayal and a costly mistake. I speak as your kinsman,brother and friend and I speak out of love and concern. Please take what I am saying very seriously..2/
