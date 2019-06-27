‘Do not give any piece of Yoruba land to Fulani Herdsmen’ – FFK warns

FFK who stated this via his Twitter page while reacting to the Federal government’s plan to establish RUGA, Fulani herdsmen settlement across the nation tweeted;

I am sending a message to the 6 Yoruba Governors of SW Nigeria and Kwara state in NC,which is a predominantly Yoruba state,through this medium. It is my intention to see each of u at some point because I consider you all to be my friends but let me say this much here and now..1/

..I urge you not to give one inch of Yorubaland to the Fulani herdsmen for settlements. If you do you it will be a great betrayal and a costly mistake. I speak as your kinsman,brother and friend and I speak out of love and concern. Please take what I am saying very seriously..2/

