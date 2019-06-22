Egypt 2019: Photo Of President Muhammadu Buhari Watching The Super Eagles Take On Their Opponent

President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured today watching Nigeria vs Burundi match at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Super Eagles emerged victorious by a lone goal to nil.

President Buhari earlier today sent out his support for the National team in a released statement via his Twitter handle.

What he wrote:

Today is an important day for Nigerian football. I wish our Super Falcons and Super Eagles the very best in their matches today, in the Women’s World Cup and the African Cup of Nations respectively. I spoke with both camps by telephone today, to assure them of our full support.

Photo below: