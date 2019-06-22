Police arrest DPO and lover over the death of their housemaid

The police in Katsina state have arrested a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Garba Talawi and his girlfriend, Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya over the death of a 16-year-old housemaid.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

“A councillor in Mashi local government, Abubakar Haruna, reported to the DPO Garba Talawai that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

“The DPO and his team went to the place and evacuated the corpse which was deposited at Mashi Primary Healthcare Centre.

“Later, the corpse was identified as that of Rabi Abdullahi, 16, a housemaid to one Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.

“Some health personnel on duty also identified the corpse as having being brought previous day to the health facility by the DPO and another policeman where it was confirmed dead in Toyota Carina II, red in colour, identified as the car of the DPO,” he said.

According to the police report, investigations have shown that the said girlfriend of the DPO, had reported to him that the deceased was missing two days ago after she scolded her getting pregnant and sleeping outside the house.

“Preliminary investigations indicated the DPO for concealment of facts on the possible cause of death of the deceased,” he said.

According to police spokesperson, the commissioner of police has already directed for a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigation on the matter.

“The commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, assures the parents of the deceased and the public that the command will not leave any stone unturned until justice is done in the matter,” he said.

He noted also that the DPO and his girlfriend are helping in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the matter while another DPO has been deployed to the area to replace him.