Nigerian football legend, Daniel Omokachi Celebrates Twin Sons As They Clock 23

Nigerian living football legend, Daniel Owefin Amokachi, is currently in a joyous mood as he celebrates his twin sons, Nazim and Kalim as they turn 23 today, June 22, 2019.

It seems they are already following in their father’s footsteps as they are also into football. They both play for U-21 Beşiktaş JK (Jimnastik Kulübü) Football Club in Turkey.

The 46-year-old father shared photos of  himself and sons posing together via Instagram with the words,

“1996 I Was Blessed With This Beautiful Soul’s @nazamo11 & @kalim.amokachi And An Olympic Gold Medal, That All Tell’s Me I Am The Most Blessed Father On Earth… HBD Son’s, Live Your Dream’s & I Pray All Your Heart Desires Will Be Answered. Amen & Amen.”

