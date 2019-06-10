“Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration Stole So Much – Apostle Johnson Suleman Makes Shocking Revelation

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fire Ministry has accused the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of stealing so much from Nigeria’s economy.

The cleric who spoke via his Twitter handle made this known by sharing that someone once asked him why he is against the present administration and he said his response to that person was that why didn’t he say same when he was seriously criticizing the past administration which according to him stole so much from the economy.

In his words:

See his tweet below:

Someone asked me why am against the present govt and I screamed God forbid.i asked him why he didn't say same when I was seriously speaking out against the activities of the previous govt that stole so much money..am not political,I speak truth to power.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) June 8, 2019