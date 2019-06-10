“Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration Stole So Much – Apostle Johnson Suleman Makes Shocking Revelation

by Eyitemi

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's Administration Stole So Much - Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fire Ministry has accused the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of stealing so much from Nigeria’s economy.

The cleric who spoke via his Twitter handle made this known by sharing that someone once asked him why he is against the present administration and he said his response to that person was that why didn’t he say same when he was seriously criticizing the past administration which according to him stole so much from the economy.

In his words:

Someone asked me why am against the present govt and I screamed God forbid. I asked him why he didn’t say same when I was seriously speaking out against the activities of the previous govt that stole so much money..am not political, I speak truth to power.

See his tweet below:
Tags from the story
goodluck jonathan, Johnson Suleman

You may also like

Ladies, Here Are 3 Simple Ways to Tell If Your Fiancé is Really Ready to Marry You

Dangers Of Excessive Sugar Consumption

Muslim Foreign Ministers Call For Law Prohibiting Acts of Denigration Against Islam

17 Awful Ways To Break Up With Someone

[Advice Needed] He Pampers Me, But He Isn’t Asking Me Out! What Do I Do?

4 Types Of Office Romance And What You Should Do In Each Situation

25 Reasons You Can’t Lose Weight

8 Signs Your Marriage Needs Urgent Attention…..

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Visits Ooni of Ife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *