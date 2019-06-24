Interesting debate about the story of Soyinka and the young man on the plane – See how Nigerians reacted!!!

by Verity

The story shared by billionaire Rivers states politician, Tonye Cole that a young man refused to give up his allotted seat for famous writer, Prof Wole Soyinka has got Nigerians talking.

According to Mr Cole, the renowned poet got on a plane and took the window seat when a young man assigned the seat boarded and insisted he leaves his assigned seat. He notes also that other passengers begged the young man to let the Nobel Laureate have his seat but the man insisted on sitting as assigned.

Nigerians on Twitter have turned it into a debate — arguing about who is wrong and why “age” shouldn’t be the basis of judging everything.

