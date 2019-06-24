Interesting debate about the story of Soyinka and the young man on the plane – See how Nigerians reacted!!!

The story shared by billionaire Rivers states politician, Tonye Cole that a young man refused to give up his allotted seat for famous writer, Prof Wole Soyinka has got Nigerians talking.

According to Mr Cole, the renowned poet got on a plane and took the window seat when a young man assigned the seat boarded and insisted he leaves his assigned seat. He notes also that other passengers begged the young man to let the Nobel Laureate have his seat but the man insisted on sitting as assigned.

Nigerians on Twitter have turned it into a debate — arguing about who is wrong and why “age” shouldn’t be the basis of judging everything.

See reactions

This Wole Soyinka issue boils down to the Nigerian Mentality that Elders can do no wrong, can get away with anything because they are old. Imagine being tagged "Disrespectful" because you as a young person want to sit on your seat. God Safe Us 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 24, 2019

A younger Wole Soyinka would not have given up his seat. Wole that is rumored to have invaded Western Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Ibadan in 1965, all by himself, armed with an Italian Beretta pistol. Man held the entire radio station hostage till they did what he wanted. — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 24, 2019

The only reason I will see wole soyinka in my sit and not talk is because its wole soyinka and I'm a huge fan not because aN eLdEr iS iN mY sIt. — DSL (@oluseyi___) June 24, 2019

Maturity is really about picking your battles wisely and using situations to negotiate. If Wole Soyinka was on my seat, I would be so overjoyed. I would politely inform him that he was but that i'm happy to exchange with him, "as a favor to him". Trading favors is a long game… — Professor Donny (@Dolarpo) June 24, 2019

I don’t think I have the strength to argue with any elderly person to stand up from my seat. But anybody who does is well within his rights, Wole Soyinka or Dangote. Also, see how Tonye Cole described his appearance & outfit? Meaning he was already looking down on him. Abeg BOTA — Ngala Mall (@Aunty_Les) June 24, 2019

Wole Soyinka is being dragged on Twitter. Nothing else surprises me on this App, they constantly drag their parents too. — MR. MAN (@Waliyadeniran) June 24, 2019

The younger Wole Soyinka they told us about would’ve started a riot there and then to get his seat. — Dapper Don (@skinnyniggr) June 24, 2019

What is even funny is that Wole Soyinka, who had the direct encounter with the young man, quietly vacated the seat because he knew the young man was right no matter how we all look at it. It is Tonye cole that was sitting on the other side that is getting angry. Limau! — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 24, 2019

Any diligent reader of Wole Soyinka will know that he would have insisted on his seat as a young man. Yes, our culture demands respect for elders. But undue entitlement by senior citizens, especially when the premise is wrong, should always be resisted. That's why we are here. — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) June 24, 2019

I went on the online to book window seat. I reach inside plane and I see Wole Soyinka in the seat that I had booked since and paid money. I tell him I want to seat in MY own seat and y'all telling me I'm rude and mannerless for demanding that Wole Soyinka stand up from MY seat? — Laolao (@itz_laolao) June 24, 2019