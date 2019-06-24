#TransferRumour: Frank Lampard To Be Appointed As Chelsea’s Manager

by Olabanji

Former Chelsea player, Frank Lampard is set to return to Stamford bridge to manage the blues after just one season as Derby County manager.

According to Talksport;

‘Frank Lampard to be appointed as Chelsea’s manager in the next 48hours,

he will take Jody morris with him back to Stamford Bridge as his assistant coach’

The former England player has only been Derby manager for a season and won 24games from 57matches, he narrowly missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League in his first campaign.

He led Derby to the Championship play-off final at Wembley, only for his side to be defeated by Aston Villa.

The Former England player now 41, played a total of 648 games for Chelsea, in his 13years at Stamford bridge scoring a total of 211 goals.
