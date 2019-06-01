Kanu Nwankwo Reacts To Death Of His Former Team Mate, Antonio Reyes

by Eyitemi

Kanu's Former Team Mate At Arsenal, Antonio Reyes, Dies In Auto Accident

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Nwankwo Kanu, has reacted to the death of his former teammate, Antonio Reyes, who died in a ghastly motor accident in the early hour of today.

The duo were teammates at Arsenal where they both won the premiership before Reyes left for Real Madrid later in his career.

He also won laurel at during his brief stint at Real Madrid before heading to Sevilla the following season.

Kanu while reacting to the unfortunate death described the left-footed footballer as a gentleman before asking God to rest his soul.

His words:

I am devastated by this sad news, Reyes was a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.

