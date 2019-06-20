Nigerians slam Aisha Buhari for “fighting” over appointments

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha for lamenting over the appointment made by the Senate President.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had announced the appointment of a critic of Buhari, Festus Adedayo as a media adviser.

Reacting, Mrs Buhari had quoted an APC supporter, saying “You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in that agenda…how will you achieve your purpose If you bring in people who fought against your agenda.”

This has stirred a storm on Twitter as some critics have slammed the First Lady for “abandoning” all the problems plaguing the country and has channeled her energy on “fighting” for appointments.

Some reactions below

Told ya Aisha Buhari was one of them. — IFEANYI (@J_Chiemeke) June 20, 2019

So APC social media guys are fighting over media aid appointments!

They're not fighting over #Endsars.

They're not fighting over ministerial slots.

Na media aid dem dey fight for! Even first Lady, Aisha Buhari is supporting them. But guess what! Nigeria first before any party — Brother Parody (@BrotherParody) June 20, 2019

Aisha Buhari is the worst First Lady in Nigeria's chequered history. Forget all the packaging pre-2015. She is a desperate power monger. — #RIPDemocracy (@ENGEE7) June 20, 2019

Aisha Buhari isn't concerned about security breakdown, outta school children, unemployment and poverty rates… She's fighting appointment battles. Over this same agenda that has left Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world. Lol. First lady wife of the president. — T. Rankïn' ∆ 🏁 (@AfroVII) June 20, 2019