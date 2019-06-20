Nigerians slam Aisha Buhari for “fighting” over appointments

by Verity

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha for lamenting over the appointment made by the Senate President.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had announced the appointment of a critic of Buhari, Festus Adedayo as a media adviser.

Reacting, Mrs Buhari had quoted an APC supporter, saying “You cannot drive an agenda with people who don’t believe in that agenda…how will you achieve your purpose If you bring in people who fought against your agenda.”

This has stirred a storm on Twitter as some critics have slammed the First Lady for “abandoning” all the problems plaguing the country and has channeled her energy on “fighting” for appointments.

