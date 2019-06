The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has withdrawn the appointment of the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Festus Adedayo.

The Senate President had received severe criticism from his party supporters on Wednesday after he announced that Adedayo, a strong critic of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari would be his media aide.

However, the Senate president has heeded the cry of how people and has decided to rescind his decision on the appointment.