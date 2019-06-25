‘No electoral process is perfect’ – INEC Chairman

Yakubu Mahmood the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Chairman, has stated that no electoral process is perfect.

Mahmood while speaking at a review of the 2019 general elections with 387 EOs from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, said;

“Anything (criticism) that anybody is going to say about the conduct of (2019) elections in Nigeria is secondary to the kind of information we are going to hear from those who truly conducted elections at the level that matters; at the level of the Polling Units.

“Where we should be criticised, I consistently say that friends will criticise you, but your enemies will condemn you. But criticism is the basis for making any system work. No democracy and no electoral process is perfect.

Every democracy is work in progress. So, feel free to make suggestions on all the issues relating to the whole process of conducting elections. You have the protection of the chairman that whatever you say will not be used against you.”