''Our Uncle IBB is playing piano in the rain.'' - Shehu Sanni Comes For Former Millitary Ruler

The member representing Kaduna West senatorial district in the upper chamber on the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has come hard on the former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, for saying Buhari would fulfill all his promises to Nigerians.

Babangida while advising Nigerians said Buhari is not one that engages in an idle talk before going on to add that he would deliver on all his promises.

Shehu Sanni in his reaction to this said the former military ruler is playing piano in the rain for making such a remark on Buhari.

What he wrote:

His tweet:

Our Uncle IBB is playing piano in the rain. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 4, 2019