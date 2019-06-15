The Best Way To Honour Abiola – Ben Bruce

Ben Murray Bruce, the former lawmaker representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, has shared that the greatest way to honor the memory of Abiola is by going back to study and actualize his plans for Nigeria.

Ben Bruce who made this known via his Twitter handle added that such move would transform Nigeria from being the World headquarters for extreme poverty.

What he shared:

The greatest way to honor the memory of chief Abiola would be to go back in time and study his plans, goals, and visions, and use them to transform Nigeria from being the world headquarters for extreme poverty, which we are now, to being a nation that bids farewell to poverty.

His tweet:

