“This Is Not Different From Dictatorship” – Atiku On AIT Shutdown

by Eyitemi

Atiku Reacts To Fresh Posters In Abuja That Want To Send Him To Jail

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate the just concluded poll, Alhaji  Abubakar, has reacted to the closure of the African Independent Television ( AIT) by the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).

Atiku who reacted via a statement he shared on his Twitter handle said the act shows that the press has lost its independence.

What he said:

I am a lifelong Democrat and throughout my political life, I have championed the principles of Separation of Powers. The Legislature has been challenged. The Judiciary has been tackled.

If at this time, we stand by as the Press loses its independence, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship. This should not happen. -AA

See what he tweeted:

 

 
Tags from the story
AIT, atiku, NBC, Pfp

