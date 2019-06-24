“Without Drake, Nobody Knows Wizkid In America” – American DJ Declares

by Amaka

According to a video, some American DJ’s who were discussing about the success of Afrobeats claimed that wizkid would have been unknown if Drake had not worked with him.

Podcast

The video which has since gone viral shows members of the Road Podcast, talking about Nigerian singer, Wizkid and other musical acts on their live podcast.

The podcast crew gave credit to American rapper, Drake for any success Wizkid enjoys in America.

A particular podcaster had to say,

‘Wizkid is trying to be the Sean Paul of Afrobeat but he is not even close’.

He didn’t stop there as he said there is really no poster boy for Afrobeat music.

Going further, another explained that if Afrobeat music was in discussion the names that would come up would be Davido and Wizkid.

The controversial video was shared by Shopsydoo, a UK Afrobeat promoter and media personality.

What is your thought on this?

Watch the video below:
