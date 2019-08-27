Braless Women Protest Right To Go Topless Like Men (Photos)

by Amaka

Not less than 100 people including women took to the streets of New York City to participate in the 2019 Go Topless Pride Parade on Sunday.

Braless Women
Braless Women

Photos going viral shows several women completely bare-chested protesting for the right to be topless in public just like men without fear of being arrested or shamed.

The pride parade came on the eve of Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., which is celebrated on the 26th of August to honor the passing of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

Read Also: “Nigerian Men Are Scammers, Avoid Them” – Huddah Monroe Warns Kenyan Women

See more photos below:

 

Braless Women

Braless Women

Tags from the story
Braless Women, New York City
0

You may also like

How Do I Stop My Wife From Bed-Wetting?

Prostitution Among Female Undergraduates Worrisome – Don

Food: Savour The Taste of Goat Meat With Delicious Goat Korma

SMART AND EMPOWERED – Infinix Mobility launches the smartphone to Empower You – S4 with 32MP A.I selfie camera – in grand style

3 Worst Valentine’s Day Mistakes You Could Ever Make

Lady calls out Igbo fathers, says her husband is in debt after spending all his money on their traditional wedding

10 Awesome Ways To Say ‘I Love You’ To Your Partner Through Messages

10 Things Girls Can’t Absolutely Stand About Being Girly

For Wives – What Your Husband Really Wants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *