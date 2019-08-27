Braless Women Protest Right To Go Topless Like Men (Photos)

Not less than 100 people including women took to the streets of New York City to participate in the 2019 Go Topless Pride Parade on Sunday.

Photos going viral shows several women completely bare-chested protesting for the right to be topless in public just like men without fear of being arrested or shamed.

The pride parade came on the eve of Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., which is celebrated on the 26th of August to honor the passing of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

