Uti Nwachukwu Showers Praises On Tboss

Popular Nollywood actor and reality star, Uti Nwachukwu took to his Instagram page to celebrate his favourite housemate during the Big Brother ‘See Gobe’ edition, TBoss.

The TV host was one of the ardent supporters of TBoss during the show, and this has led to rumours that he was romantically involved with the lady after the show.

A few days ago, TBoss confirmed that she had given birth to a baby and in reaction to this news, Uti showered encomium on her.

