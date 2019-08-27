Chika Odionyenma Did Not Sponsor My Election – Governor Ihedioha

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has debunked claims that one the arrested FBI suspects, Chika Odionyenma sponsored his 2019 political outing which got him elected as Governor of Imo State.

Izuchukwu Akwarandu, the Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, stated that those claiming Chika sponsored the governor’s political outing were only being “mischievous.”

He said, “He (Akwarandu) is an Imo State son and it was in that capacity that the governor attended the programmes that he organised. Moreover, those programmes were meant to empower the people and you know that the governor is a man of the people.

“It is important to note that as of the time the governor appointed him into the inauguration committee, there was no fraud case hanging around his (Odionyenma) neck anywhere in the world.”