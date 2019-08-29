DMW – “On God” Ft. Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo: Lyrics, Reactions

Davido Music Worldwide group owned by Davido has dropped a new track called “On God” which features Davido, Mayorkun, and Dremo.

DMW Kingpin, Davido and lead acts – Mayorkun and Dremo join forces together to dish out this banging record titled “On God“.

This record, produced by Rexxie, is a mid-tempo Zanku jam.

The trio murdered it with their voice, vibe and punchlines.

All their Success and Wealth are On God, No Cap

Lyrics to the song:

[Intro]

Oya talk the talk, Oya talk the talk

Oya walk the walk, Oya walk the walk

Fresh on the beat

Yeaa

[Verse 1 – Davido]

Fine fine girls wan come my way, shekpe

But you’re still the one I want o

So many kele wan block my way eh

But you’re still the one I need oh o

[Hook – Davido]

And I’m so caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

I don’t know what to do

You got me losing my cool, caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

I don’t know what to do

[Chorus – Davido]

I don’t even

I don’t even mind, mind mind oh

Loving you

Girl I don’t even

I dont even mind, shaku shaku now

My baby loving you

[Verse 2 – Mayorkun]

Dem get big backa and big low-waist

Dey make me trace you to your base oh

Dem be feeling fly I fumigate oh, fumigate

I never wan go my place oh

[Hook – Mayorkun]

I’m so, caught up

Got me feeling eh, caught up

And I don’t know what to do

Got me losing all my goons

And I’m so caught up

You got me feeling eh, caught up

And I don’t know what to do

[Chorus – Mayorkun]

But I don’t even

I don’t even mind

Loving you

But I don’t even

I don’t even mind

Loving you

[Verse 3 – Dremo]

One of my slay queen is a call away, a call away

I drove a thousand miles to find you

I’m getting paper bi’pe mokawe eh

And I’m ready to spend my paper, ayaya

[Hook – Dremo]

Girl I’m so caught

You got me feeling it, caught up

Losing control

Got me twisted

I’m so caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

Losing control

[Verse 4 – Peruzzi]

Darling will you behave?

When other girls misbehave

Will you love or hate?

When other girls wanna hey

She say I love you

[Hook – Peruzzi]

I’m so caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

Losing control

I dont know what to do nah, caught up

You got me feeling, caught up

I’m losing control

[Chorus]

I dont even

I dont even mind

Loving loving loving you

But I don’t even

I dont even mind

loving loving loving you

[Outro-Davido]

Fresh don’t even mind

Loving you

I will not, I will not even mind

Collecting your boo

