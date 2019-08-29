DMW – “On God” Ft. Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo: Lyrics, Reactions

by Olabanji

Davido Music Worldwide group owned by Davido has dropped a new track called “On God” which features Davido, Mayorkun, and Dremo.

Davido Mayokun Dremo
Davido Mayokun Dremo

DMW Kingpin, Davido and lead acts – Mayorkun and Dremo join forces together to dish out this banging record titled “On God“.

This record, produced by Rexxie, is a mid-tempo Zanku jam.

The trio murdered it with their voice, vibe and punchlines.

All their Success and Wealth are On God, No Cap

Lyrics to the song:

[Intro]
Oya talk the talk, Oya talk the talk
Oya walk the walk, Oya walk the walk
Fresh on the beat
Yeaa

[Verse 1 – Davido]
Fine fine girls wan come my way, shekpe
But you’re still the one I want o
So many kele wan block my way eh
But you’re still the one I need oh o

[Hook – Davido]
And I’m so caught up
You got me feeling it, caught up
I don’t know what to do
You got me losing my cool, caught up
You got me feeling it, caught up
I don’t know what to do

[Chorus – Davido]
I don’t even
I don’t even mind, mind mind oh
Loving you
Girl I don’t even
I dont even mind, shaku shaku now
My baby loving you

[Verse 2 – Mayorkun]
Dem get big backa and big low-waist
Dey make me trace you to your base oh
Dem be feeling fly I fumigate oh, fumigate
I never wan go my place oh

[Hook – Mayorkun]
I’m so, caught up
Got me feeling eh, caught up
And I don’t know what to do
Got me losing all my goons
And I’m so caught up
You got me feeling eh, caught up
And I don’t know what to do

[Chorus – Mayorkun]
But I don’t even
I don’t even mind
Loving you
But I don’t even
I don’t even mind
Loving you

[Verse 3 – Dremo]
One of my slay queen is a call away, a call away
I drove a thousand miles to find you
I’m getting paper bi’pe mokawe eh
And I’m ready to spend my paper, ayaya

[Hook – Dremo]
Girl I’m so caught
You got me feeling it, caught up
Losing control
Got me twisted
I’m so caught up
You got me feeling it, caught up
Losing control

[Verse 4 – Peruzzi]
Darling will you behave?
When other girls misbehave
Will you love or hate?
When other girls wanna hey
She say I love you

[Hook – Peruzzi]
I’m so caught up
You got me feeling it, caught up
Losing control
I dont know what to do nah, caught up
You got me feeling, caught up
I’m losing control

[Chorus]
I dont even
I dont even mind
Loving loving loving you
But I don’t even
I dont even mind
loving loving loving you

[Outro-Davido]
Fresh don’t even mind
Loving you
I will not, I will not even mind
Collecting your boo

View this post on Instagram

NEW DMW SINGLE OUT NOW!! GE GE GE ON GOD NO 🧢!!!!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Reactions From Twitter:

@ybnsnehI turn international ON GOD this kids be taking it presonal NO
@Abdurrazaq_OOn God I love Mayorkun!!!I’m out here dancing on the streets!
@_youngy1_ My mumsi say if i no make money she go change am for me So i make money in hard currency and i tell aboki make e help me change am for my mummy@Dremodrizzy ON GOD No CAP
Listen to the Track Below:

DMW: Davido x Mayorkun x Dremo: On God
Released: August 29th, 2019
Format: mp3
Genre: Afrobeat
Length: 2:49 min
Label: DMW
Producer: Rexxie

 

Tags from the story
Davido, DMW, Dremo, Mayorkun, On God
0

You may also like

Petrol To Sell At N85 Per Litre From Jan 1 – FG

Fans Trash Olamide’s Science Student – 13 Top Reactions

Iyanya explains what he’s doing to resuscitate his career

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Buys An 11 Room Mansion For Her Upcoming Reality Show (photos)

2face Idibia’s Brother, Hyacinth reveals he was never stopped from entering the US

Sorry Fans!!! No Big Brother Africa (BBA 2015) This Year!!!

The Enduring Legacy of Tupac’s Style 25 Years Later

The real story behind how robbers attacked bullion van in Ondo state

See RMD’s Instagram Post About Banky W & Adesua Etomi’s Engagement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *