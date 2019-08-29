Governor Ihedioha Orders Arrest Of Okorocha

by Amaka

The Imo State Government on Thursday ordered the arrest of Senator Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past Governor of the State.

Rochas Okorocha
Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The order was passed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at the former governor’s residence.

A video circulating online shows the moment some thugs beat up Ndubuaku at Okorocha’s residence on Spibatt Avenue, Owerri.

According to Onyeaguocha, the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch, charging Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever he is found in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the incident to newsmen at a joint news briefing in Owerri, announcing that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.

NAN reports that the incident happened barely 24 hours after traditional rulers in the state issued a stern warning to Okorocha against disrupting the activities of the recovery team.

The commissioner of police said that police would investigate the senator’s involvement in the matter.

Tags from the story
Imo state government, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, Rabiu Ladodo, Rochas Okorcha
0

You may also like

Gbajabiamila ‘Hails’ Maku Over #BringBackOurGirls Protest Comment

NASS Crisis: Northern Elder, Tanko Yakasai Denies “Blasting” Buhari, Odigie-Oyegun

Buhari’s Budget Cosmetic, Will Not Result In Anything Good – Fani-Kayode

Edo Election: Nigerian Army To Deploy Drones To Monitor Activities

Ex-Gov. Shinkafi Wins Second Leg Of Zamfara PDP Guber Primary

Saraki Defends Social Media Censorship Bill, Says People Must Be Held Responsible For Their Action

Despite Tearing Membership Card, Obasanjo Remains “Undisputed And Authentic” S/West PDP Leader – Okupe

I will remain true - New Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Wishes Ambode Happy Birthday

Boko Haram Killings Have No Link With Religion, Ethnicity – Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *