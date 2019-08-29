Governor Ihedioha Orders Arrest Of Okorocha

The Imo State Government on Thursday ordered the arrest of Senator Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past Governor of the State.

The order was passed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at the former governor’s residence.

A video circulating online shows the moment some thugs beat up Ndubuaku at Okorocha’s residence on Spibatt Avenue, Owerri.

According to Onyeaguocha, the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch, charging Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever he is found in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the incident to newsmen at a joint news briefing in Owerri, announcing that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.

NAN reports that the incident happened barely 24 hours after traditional rulers in the state issued a stern warning to Okorocha against disrupting the activities of the recovery team.

The commissioner of police said that police would investigate the senator’s involvement in the matter.