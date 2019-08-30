Ekiti Assembly Summons Fayose Over Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has summoned Ayo Fayose, the immediate past Governor of the state, over alleged misappropriation of local government funds while in office.

Alongside the former governor are the former chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Dapo Olagunju; former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Kola Kolade, and all the former 16 local government areas chairmen.

This was as a result of the adoption of the recommendations of the joint committee of the Assembly on Public Petition and Local Governments that were recently directed to look into a petition submitted to the assembly by eight suspended council chairmen in the state.

The Chairman of the Public Petition Committee, Hon Adegoke Olajide, while presenting the petition said the eight chairmen on suspension(8 were earlier reinstated) made a plea to the assembly for the review of their indictment and possible reinstatement.

According to the chairmen, they diverted funds of their councils on monthly basis to an account but said the action was in compliance with the directive of Fayose.