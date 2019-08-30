Finally Neymar Set To Make Sensational Return To Barcelona

Brazil forward, Neymar is set to make his long-awaited return to Barcelona after the Spanish club and Paris Saint-Germain agreed on a deal for the winger.

Barcelona had sent officials to Paris since Tuesday to negotiate a deal for the prodigal son of Barcelona, however negotiations hit deadlock on several occasions.

According to Sky Sports Italia, he is now set to confirm his return to the Nou Camp after the sides finally reached a deal.

The deal is expected to be finalized soon before the close of the European transfer window on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that PSG rejected an offer of £118m, plus Ivan Rakitic, Jean-Cair Todibo and a season-long loan for Ousmane Dembele. PSG were holding out for a fee much closer to the £200m they paid.

However, a lot will depend on whether the three players agree on leaving Barcelona.

According to BBC Spanish analyst, Guillem Balague, the other players involved in the transfer haven’t been informed yet about being part of the deal.

Balague said: “It is not done. There is still a big bridge to be crossed because none of the three players have said they want to go. Dembele’s agent recently said he is ‘200%’ staying at Barcelona.”