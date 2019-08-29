Meet Joshua Beckford, 14-Year-Old Oxford University Graduate Coming To Nigeria

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has announced that Joshua Beckford, the celebrated youngest human to study at Oxford University, United Kingdom, is expected in the country.
Making the announcement in a tweet, APC said he is expected in Lagos for the fundraising of his school building project in Kaduna.
Read Also: We Will Not Allow Orubebe Defect To Our Party — APC
In this light, we bring to you a few things you didn’t know about him.
- “He is the youngest to study at Oxford University at age 6 and graduated age 14 from the Department of History and Philosophy
- He is regarded as one of the world’s smartest persons”
- Joshua has unusual skills in 8 different areas. Maths, Foreign Language, History, Philosophy, IT, Art and Science and sport
See APC’s tweet below:
“This is Joshua,who became the youngest to study in Oxford University at age 6 and graduated age 14 from the department of History and Philosophy. He will be in Lagos for the fundraising of his school building project in Kaduna. He is regarded one of the world’s smartest persons” pic.twitter.com/zgTAyGxeOg
— APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) August 28, 2019