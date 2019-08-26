Nigerians Always Complain About Govt But Something Is Wrong With Everybody: Ex-US Envoy

by Onyinye

Former ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, Andrew Young, says Nigerians are always complaining about the government but something is wrong with everybody.

Mr Young made this known at a dinner organised by the Emeka Offor foundation for him on Thursday in Abuja.

Young said he has never heard of a good government in Nigeria because of the rate at which citizens of Nigeria complain about bad governance.

“Everybody knows that Nigerians are to be respected, if not feared, except you Nigerians. Nigerians are always complaining about themselves,” he said.

“Is like complaining about government you have had, I never heard about a good government in Nigeria – something is wrong with everybody. Well let’s face it, the world has never and would be perfect.

“There have never been people that have come further and work harder and produce more with less and suffered more problems than the people of Nigeria and the government that you have produced.”

