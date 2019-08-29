‘Police Had No Hand In The Release Of Abducted ABU Students’ – Presidency

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has revealed that the Nigerian Police Force had nothing to do with the rescue of the kidnapped female students of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU.

Recall the police had taken credit for the release of the female students via a statement issued through the Kaduna Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo

Read Also: Kidnappers Abduct 7 Passengers On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

“The Command wishes to state that, on the said date, August 26, at about 18:50hrs, armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons.

“Due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.”

Bashir Ahmad via a tweet has slammed this claim by the police saying they played no role in the rescue of the abductees.

He wrote:

“I have taken down this tweet. Relatives and one of the victims confirmed that there’s no police involvement in the process that lead to their release. Got the info first from NAN, mins later some n’papers carried it, too bad was trying to take credit. I apologize for sharing it”.