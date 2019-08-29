Super Falcons Defeat Host, Algeria To Claim Olympic First-leg Advantage

The Super Falcons made a winning start to their qualification campaign as they stunned the hosts in Bilda on Wednesday.

The Nigerian women’s team started their bid to return to the Olympic Games on a winning note, defeating Algeria 2-0 in the second round, first leg on Wednesday.

Amarachi Okoronkwo’s second-half stunner along with Isma Ouadah’s first-half own goal saw the Super Falcons claim the first-leg advantage at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

Thomas Dennerby’s team, who drew a bye in the first round, will need to build on their first-leg lead in the reverse fixture next Tuesday to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.