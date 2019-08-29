Super Falcons Defeat Host, Algeria To Claim Olympic First-leg Advantage

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Super Falcons made a winning start to their qualification campaign as they stunned the hosts in Bilda on Wednesday.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

The Nigerian women’s team started their bid to return to the Olympic Games on a winning note, defeating Algeria 2-0 in the second round, first leg on Wednesday.

Also Read: #FWWC2019: Drama Unfolds As Super Falcons Refuse To Leave France

Amarachi Okoronkwo’s second-half stunner along with Isma Ouadah’s first-half own goal saw the Super Falcons claim the first-leg advantage at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

Thomas Dennerby’s team, who drew a bye in the first round, will need to build on their first-leg lead in the reverse fixture next Tuesday to advance to the third round of the qualifiers.

