Think Very Hard Before Marrying A Lady That Calls You Her Everything: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media strategist, has opined that men need to think very hard before marrying any lady that refers to them as her everything.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he explained that such lady is either knowingly or unknowingly setting such man up for failure because she wants him to be her God, not her husband.

His words:

Dear men,

Think hard. Very hard, before you marry a girl who tells you you are her EVERYTHING. She is either knowingly or unknowingly setting you up for failure. She wants you to be her God, not her husband. Only God is EVERYTHING.

