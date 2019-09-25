Actor Femi Branch Trains Mum On How To Use Technology

Femi Branch
Actor Femi Branch

Popular Yoruba Actor, Femi Branch is one actor that we will always remember, despite being crippled and unable to work for two years, the actor made a huge comeback in the movie space and has since then delivered.

Although he is very opinionated about things, he will continue to be a sweetheart to his fans.

READ ALSO –  ‘May Your Children Beg Unclad On Streets’ – Shan George ‘Prays For’ Femi Branch

In a recent video the actor shared, we can see him being all caring to his mother whose birthday is a few days away, according to him, she will be hitting 79 in a few days and she still doesn’t know the basics of the camera. The video on its own is quite funny and reflective.

Watch The Video Here:

 

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B2zGZRbAgKt/

