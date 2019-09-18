‘May Your Children Beg Unclad On Streets’ – Shan George ‘Prays For’ Femi Branch

A new war is brewing between actors Femi Branch and Shan George after the latter placed a curse on the actor.

Issues started after Branch, a member of the Actor Guild of Nigeria, AGN shared a photo of executives handing over an envelope to Shan George who recently had a spine surgery.

Branch captioned the photos;

“God bless the & actorsguildnigeria for coming to the side of our dear colleague and friend @shangeorge as she recovers from her back surgery.”

Reacting, Shan George said: “ They didn’t come to my aid sir, I’m not crying for any aid/help, It was just a show of love from the AGN president towards a colleague @chief_femibranch I know say you hate me but this is more than low. Aid ko Babiala ni, you either correct this wrong impression or just kuku delete this post. Thank You”

Read Also: First Photos Of Shan George Leaving Hospital After Her Surgery

The actress also took to the AGN group chat to lam Branch saying;

“Abeg make all of una help me tell Femi Branch to stop his bile for me now! I’ve had enof of Ur display of hatred for me at every little opportunity u can scramble at..Delete that bloody wicked evil post of urs..”

“I no beg u for publicity..God will punish you for me Mr Femi branch. Bloody beggar..U think say I be u way dey beg up and down? Ur Fada!..May your children beg Unclad on the streets, Femi branch”