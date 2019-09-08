First Photos Of Shan George Leaving Hospital After Her Surgery

A few days ago, news surfaced that Nollywood actress Shan George had undergone a spine surgery in a hospital in Abuja.

Days after the surgery, the doctors have finally discharged the actress who has since taken to social media to share photos of herself leaving the hospital.

However, before she was discharged, Shan got some visits from a few of her colleagues to include Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie as well as actor Segun Arinze.

Check out more photos below;