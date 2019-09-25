Actress Tonto Dikeh Gifts Bobrisky New iPhone 11

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
Actress Tonto Dikeh has again proved just how much she loves Bobrisky by buying him the latest iPhone 11.

The two who have since continued to show that their bond is strong, is sure making many jealous with this latest act.

@tontolet I love you 😘 😫😫😫😫😫. She just bought me latest iPhone 📱 11. I bless the day we became friends. Wat ? I’m still shocked. Guys go and thank @tontolet for me. iPhone 11. Is good to have rich friends 👫

This is coming after Bobrisjy’s party was shut down by police officers.

