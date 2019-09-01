Cattle Movement Banned By South-East Governors

The Governors of South-East geopolitical zone have jointly agreed to ban movement of herdsmen and cattle movement from one community to the other within the region.

According to Vanguard, the Chairman of the Governors Forum, Chief Dave Umahi, stated that the governors have jointly agreed that the joint air operation to flush out bandits from all forest in South-East would continue.

The Governors made it known on Saturday, during their meeting with enlarged stakeholders meeting that included the Minister for Aviation, the Army, Police, the clergy, Igbo leaders, federal ministry of works, among others.

Umahi said “We also agreed that we have to put measures in place to restrain movement of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to another which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers.

“And also restrain the movement of cattle and herdsmen from community to communities across farmlands.

“South-East governors have banned herdsmen who move about with AK 47 guns and cutlasses and we want our security agencies to implement same,” he said