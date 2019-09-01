NAN Photojournalist Detained By Soldiers

A photojournalist with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Ibrahim Bashir, has reportedly been detained by soldiers.

According to reports, Bashir was detained by soldiers deployed to the venue of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) convocation in Kaduna.

The photojournalist’s camera was reportedly seized by the soldiers who then took him to the guardroom.

Confirming his arrest through a phone call, Ibrahim said;

“Right now as we speak with you, I am inside a guardroom at the NDA because a senior officer ordered for my arrest without telling me my offence.

“I showed him my Identity card that I’m a photojournalist with NAN but they (Soldiers) refused to listen to me.

“I was not manhandled by the soldiers. They only detained me and took away my camera,” he said.

The NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, when contacted said the photojournalist has been released.