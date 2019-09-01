Checkout Bobrisky’s Birthday Cake (Photo)

The internet was, on Saturday, set agog after reports filtered in that officers of the Lagos state police command shut down the venue of Bobrisky’s birthday party

According to reports, the party which was meant to hold in Lekki was gatecrashed by about 100 police officers who went on to shut down the venue.

The party which reportedly cost a whopping N19million has garnered several online reactions.

However, the crossdresser has made it known that the shut down does not in any way affect him, going ahead to share a photo of his birthday cake.