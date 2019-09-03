Donald Duke Willing To Pay N537m AMCOM Debt

A former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he was ready to pay his N537, 334,360.77 debts to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) within 12 hours.

The former governor made this known via his counsel, Mr Edoigiawerie Omoruyi.

He said he had approached AMCON with a promise to liquidate the debt before the end of yesterday, September 2 and asked for an adjournment to enable him to settle the case out of court.

This was confirmed by AMCON’s counsel Mr Edoigiawerie Omoruyi of Benson Reeds Legal Practitioners.

Erhabor added: “In the spirit of trust and fairness, we will concede to an adjournment to enable us finalise the possible settlement.”

Justice Oweibo upheld Duke’s prayer and adjourned till September 11, for a report of settlement.