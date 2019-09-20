‘Eggs Do Not Swim To The Sperm’ – Efia Odo Advices Ladies To Stop Chasing Men

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ghanian TV personality and video vixen, Efia Odo, who is known for her controversial opinion has advised women to stop chasing men.

The controversial character who recently cleared the air on her relationship with Shatta Wale, makes thought-provoking statements on her social media platforms to spur on her fans, and perhaps, to prove that she is not a slay queen after all.

Efia took to her Twitter page in a recent post to tell ladies to desist from chasing men because it is conventionally unacceptable.

She tweeted:

