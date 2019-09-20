Davido Shares Epic Throwback Pictures Of Himself As A Baby (Photos)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently shared some epic throwback pictures of himself as a baby via Instagram.

Davido
DMW boss, Davido

The singer couldn’t help but point out how much his daughters, Hailey and Imade look so much like him at that tender age.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, who is expecting another child with his longtime girlfriend, Chioma, was spotted spending quality time with his second daughter at a swimming pool in Atlanta.

In some of the photos, Davido could be seen being carried by his late mom, Veronica Adeleke and billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke.

See beautiful pictures below:

Davido as a baby

Davido as a baby

