Tacha Snubs 2Face Idibia's Handshake In Big Brother Naija House (Video)

by Amaka

A video being circulated by popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut claims BBNaija housemate, Tacha snubbed legendary singer, Tuface Idibia.

Tuface Idibia at the Big Brother House
Tuface Idibia at the Big Brother House

Tacha, however, was one of the housemates who seemed excited to welcome the guests to the house.

The video was taken out of context because during the party, Biggie had called the housemates and most of them felt he was going to put them on freeze so they all rushed to get a comfortable space to settle.

At that point, the veteran singer had stretched out his hands to Tacha for a shake but she, being in a hurry, didn’t see nor notice it.

Watch the video below:

